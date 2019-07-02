NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prepare yourself Yankees fans, there won’t be any “Gleyber Days” or blasts from the “Sanchino” this weekend.

For the first time in 30 years, John Sterling is taking a breaking from being the radio voice of the New York Yankees.

The legendary broadcaster’s amazing streak on the air will end when he takes his first day off on Thursday.

The game in Tampa will mark the first time he is not on the air for a Yankees game since 1989, his first year in the role.

Sterling, who turns 81 on the Fourth of July, said he’s been feeling “a little under the weather.” Taking the Rays series off will give him eight days off before New York starts the second half of the season with a 10-game homestand in the Bronx.

“I never felt like it was a problem, even if I was sick one day I’d make it through the game… all my friends in the business they keep telling me, ‘John you have to take some days off,’” Sterling said Tuesday.

“So I’m gonna take these four off for the first time. As far as the streak, a streak is a streak – it’s just numbers.”

Sterling’s unique style and signature home run calls have entertained Yankee fans for decades. They will certainly miss the iron man of broadcasting, at least for the next week.

The longtime broadcaster that fans shouldn’t misinterpret this as the first sign of retirement. Sterling said he’s not going anywhere right now.

“I’ll be ok. I’ll work these few days and then have a week off and then I’ll be, as they say, better than ever next week.”