NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help find two missing children.

Treazure Greene, 14, and her 9-year-old brother Shan were reported missing around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Treazure and Shan Greene (credit: Newark Police)

They were last seen in the 100 block of South 7th Street.

Police say Treazure is likely carrying a purple piece of luggage with multicolored dots. Treazure is described at 5’7” tall and 120 lbs. with a dark brown complexion. She has dark brown box-braids with ribbons in her hair,

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).  All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

