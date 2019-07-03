Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help find two missing children.
Treazure Greene, 14, and her 9-year-old brother Shan were reported missing around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
They were last seen in the 100 block of South 7th Street.
Police say Treazure is likely carrying a purple piece of luggage with multicolored dots. Treazure is described at 5’7” tall and 120 lbs. with a dark brown complexion. She has dark brown box-braids with ribbons in her hair,
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.