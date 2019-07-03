NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released new surveillance video in the search for a man accused of mugging an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
Police said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on June 24 near East 21st Street and Avenue J in Midwood.
The victim’s family told CBS2’s Alice Gainer she had just gotten off a bus with her wheelchair-bound husband.
“You shouldn’t prey on anybody, but on old sick people? That’s the lowest you can go,” her daughter said.
Police said the suspect shoved her to the ground and stole her diamond necklace, worth about $900.
He’s believed to be 30 to 40 years old, last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.