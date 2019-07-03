



— New York state is now in the glamping business on Long Island.

Two state parks are now offering “glamorous camping” for those who just can’t or won’t pitch a tent, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday.

Tucked in the woods at Wildwood State Park, behind the camping tents, nestled in 760 acres of serene woods is a different sort of camping experience.

“I can hardly speak. It really is fantastic. Look at the trees. Look at the birds,” Kurt Wilner said.

“It’s definitely glamping. It’s not a hotel, but it’s the best cabin I’ve ever been in,” Tammy Green added.

The Huntington couple couldn’t do without creature comforts. Green is launching an off-Broadway play, so she needs Wi-Fi.

“I wake up at 4 in the morning and need a nosh. Bingo, I don’t have to go out there and say, ‘Smokey, let me buy,'” husband Wilner said.

But they still get to commune with nature thanks to the state’s forays into glamping — 10 cottages at Wildwood in Wading River, and 15 more with a water view in Hecksher State Park in East Islip.

Plainview dentist Jeff Sender was among the first guests.

“This is not camping, but it’s certainly something that allows you to be a little closer to the outdoors,” Sender said. “I think its beautiful. I think it’s a gem close to home.”

Parks officials say it’s giving more people the chance to enjoy state parks.

“All full-sized refrigerators, queen-sized beds, microwaves, full-sized bathrooms, showers. So really all you have to do is bring your food, your hiking boots and some sheets and you’re good to go,” said Wildwood State Park employee Dave Zapasek.

“What do the park visitors want? We surveyed and we found out you know what, on Long Island we don’t have any cottages. And you know what? They’ve been a home run,” added New York State Regional Parks Director George Gorman.

And now former campers are confirmed glampers.

“Nowadays, the grey hairs say let’s sleep on mattresses,” Wilner said.

“And you have your own bathroom, which is great too,” Green added.

You’ll need a telephone or the internet to make a reservation. Cottages are available for rent through the end of October.

The price of the cottages varies depending on the season. This time of year a one-bedroom runs around $1,200 per week.

