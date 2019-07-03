RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some small towns in New Jersey are planning some big celebrations for the Fourth of July.

Many communities are now busy getting ready for the most patriotic holiday of the year.

Forget the fireworks above the East River, it’s to the west of New York City where Jersey residents say they want to stay on Thursday.

“I love it. It’s so festive and fun,” Stephanie Fox of Ridgewood said.

In Clifton, fireworks will light up the sky above the high school’s stadium. Police already have no parking orders posted.

In Little Falls, town officials plan on transforming Main Street into a street fair.

But it’s the annual Ridgewood Fourth of July parade that locals spend more than a week preparing for – including businesses like the local ice cream shop.

“Definitely doubled our inventory, but we make ice cream everyday here, so it’s continuous,” Corinna Kotrokois, the owner of Van Dyk’s Ice Cream told CBS2’s John Dias.

While they expect long lines out the door, lines of chairs are already taking over the small town.

“That’s part of the tradition, yes. People put out their chairs. They have their spot, they’re always in the same spot every year,” Jack Egan of Ridgewood’s Fourth of July celebration committee said.

Hundreds of them are already spread out along the parade route to reserve spots, some have been in place for 10 days. Others have been locked to posts.

“We just rope it off here because this is the shady part,” Carolyn Jacoby said.

Jacoby uses her rope to reserve a place in front of her own home, saving it for strangers that have become her Fourth of July family.

“We see them, we hug, we kiss, we eat, we celebrate for two hours, and then they’re gone. Sometimes if they’re driving by, I get a honk.”

For 30 years she has opened up her home and curb to parade goers.

“I’ve seen their families grow up.”

Thursday will be Ridgewood’s 109th annual Fourth of July parade.