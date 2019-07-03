Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’ll be another hot and humid day out there. We’re waking up with temps already in the low 70s around NYC, headed for the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon.
There’s about a 20 percent risk of a pop-up shower or storm, but it appears to stay isolated with the best chances to the west and south.
By July 4th, the heat and humidity continues but as of now, it’s looking mainly dry! Just a slight risk of a shower west of the city by evening.