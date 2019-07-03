



The CDC and FDA are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

Federal health officials say 45 people have become sick in 13 states, including six patients in New York. The CDC added that the strain of salmonella in the treats is “multidrug-resistant” and has sent 12 people to the hospital.

A common supplier of those treats has not yet been identified.

Dog owners are urged to wash their hands right after handling their pet’s food or treats and to store them away from human food.

The most common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps starting 12 and 72 hours after being infected. The illness usually lasts for about a week.

For pets eating contaminated pig ear treats, the CDC says most dogs will have diarrhea that may contain blood or mucus.

Animals with salmonella may also seem more tired than usual and may have a fever or vomit. Officials say pet owners should take their dog or cat to a vet in these cases.