



— Light up the grill and get your beach bag ready, because the Fourth of July is almost here.

To help you navigate, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge scoped out the best and worst of the holiday.

It’s the worst part of the holiday, according to almost everyone Duddridge spoke to: The traffic. Everyone is getting out of the city.

“The highways are ridiculous. Just stay at home with your family,” one person told Duddridge.

Web Extra: AAA’s Robert Sinclair Talks 4th Of July Travel

AAA identified Wednesday afternoon as the worst time to travel, but the good news is that the most congested period — 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. — has come and gone.

“Holiday travelers will mix with the commuters and Inrix, who supplies data, says your trip will take 3.8 times longer,” AAA’s Robert Sinclair said.

If you’re one of those drivers, you’ll be happy to know gas is actually down an estimated 18 cents from last year. The national average is $2.66.

The best and worst places to fill up?

New York $2.97

Long Island $2.88

New Jersey $2.81

Connecticut $2.86

Web Extra: NYPD Outlines 4th Of July Security Plans

If you’re staying in town, that’s a great choice. New York City is listed as one of the most popular spots to spend the Fourth, according to the website WalletHub.

The top thing to do, of course, is to see the fireworks.

WEB EXTRA: Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks: Where To Watch, Street Closures & More

So where’s the prime viewing location?

“From my brother-in-law’s, because it’s right on the water,” one person told Duddridge.

According to Macy’s, any elevated portion of Roosevelt Drive or near the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge is ideal, but the best location also means the worst crowds.

If you’d rather focus on the bright side, how about heading to the beach. The best beach? Robert Moses.

For the best days this weekend for sun:

Fourth of July is expected to be mostly sunny

Sunday is ranked second

Friday is third

Saturday is fourth, due to showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

The worst time to return is Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

We want you to tell us: What’s the best — or at least your favorite — Fourth of July song? Sound off!