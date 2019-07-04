



— You’ve heard of the Avengers, X-Men, Batman and Superman, but a new Brooklyn comic book store will also carry stories you probably have never heard of, written and illustrated by local kids.

Six-year-old Tyler Jean-Baptiste knows everything about Sonic The Hedgehog comic books. He can easily act them out, but drawing the character from memory is his special talent.

“I draw Sonic the whole day, every single day of my life,” he said. “I draw Sonic too much that my mom had to put the papers in the garbage.”

So, Carroll Garden’s newest comic book store, called Loot, is like a dream for the Brooklyn boy. His mom, Frantzyna, says it’s a perfect place for kids to express themselves.

“With the other children, this is the time that they go, oh wow, I want to show off and show my talents,” she said.

The shop offers a space for children from toddlers to teens to not only buy comic books, but create their own and sell them, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports.

“It’s really fun because you can make up your own character,” 7-year-old Nola Baruchowitz said.

Marisol Reed is the store manager.

“It’s kind of like an innovative work space for kids, and we want them to be entrepreneurs, artists, makers and doers,” Reed said. “All about giving the kids the spark of creativity.”

A monthly membership is $30, which gives kids unlimited access to their 3,000 comic books. Private classes that teach them how to create comics cost extra.

Once they are sold in the store, the kids who designed them get paid in credit towards their membership.

“We want to encourage them to make and sell and promote their art,” Reed said.

Vintage stories may be hung on its walls, but the store wants to put fresh ideas on view.

The store is open by appointment only. To promote a kid-friendly environment, adults can only come in if they have a child with them.

The store can be contacted through their Instagram account at instagram.com/loot.