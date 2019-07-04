We Have Our WinnersDefending Champs Miki Sudo, Joey Chestnut Win At Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly lying to police about a child being in a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened in Brooklyn.

According to police, the woman called 911 and said her vehicle had been stolen with a 6-year-old boy in the back seat.

Police say the woman’s vehicle was stolen, but there was no child in the vehicle at the time. The woman allegedly believed she would get a faster response if she said there was a child in the car.

The woman has been arrested for making a false police report.

