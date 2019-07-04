ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone and all Yankee fans were probably shouting “it’s about time” on Thursday.

Star infielder Gleyber Torres was named to the AL All-Star team late Wednesday night – an honor many believed the 22-year-old was already robbed of twice.

As it should be. pic.twitter.com/ZcDOMogEWF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2019

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week’s All-Star Game.

Lowe is hitting .276 with team-best 16 homers and 49 RBI this season. He took the spot of Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella as an injury replacement and still plans to attend the All-Star Game in Cleveland. La Stella was hitting .300 with 16 homers and 44 RBI when he fractured his right leg.

Torres, who entered Thursday hitting .298 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs, had been considered one of the biggest snubs from the 2019 midsummer classic.

The Yankees manager called it “a joke” that Torres had not been added to the team after Wednesday’s game. “It doesn’t seem right to me that he’s not on that team,” Boone said.

Luckily for the standout youngster, the third time was the charm.

“Super excited,” Torres said. “It’s a dream coming true to play in the All-Star Game. I can’t wait to go to Cleveland and play for the first time.”

Torres was also an All-Star in his rookie season with New York, but was unable to play in the game because of a hip injury.

