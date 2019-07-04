LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen, who backed up Eli Manning on the New York Giants’ 2007 Super Bowl-winning team, has died. He was just 38 years-old.

The left-handed quarterback set multiple Kentucky passing and offensive records before signing with Big Blue as an undrafted free agent in 2004.

A release from the school said Lorenzen’s family announced his death on Wednesday, but did not specify a cause or where he died. Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones tweeted a statement from Lorenzen’s family announcing his passing.

Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen

Popular around Lexington for his outgoing personality, Lorenzen was listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds his senior season and known by several nicknames including “The Hefty Lefty.” The Covington, Kentucky, native holds school records including 10,637 offensive yards on 1,793 plays from 2000-03. He also tops UK passing marks for yards (10,354) and attempts (1,514), including a record 321 throws in 2000.

A member of the New York Giants from 2004-07, Lorenzen was on the squad that upset unbeaten New England 17-14 in Super Bowl 42 in 2008.

The Giants tweeted that Lorenzen “was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did.”

Lorenzen was elected to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jared Lorenzen’s passing” in a statement and added, “He was a true Wildcat and a man whose love for the University of Kentucky was plain to see well after his playing days were over.”

Eli Manning also added his thoughts on his former backup.

“Jared was a great teammate and friend. We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon,” Manning said in a statement.

