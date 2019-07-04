Comments
WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Big crowds have turned out at Jones Beach State Park for Long Island’s Fourth of July celebration.
Umbrellas were the number one accessory in the heat Thursday afternoon. The intense heat sent many people into the water at the state park, which quickly reached maximum capacity.
Swimming just one of the many activities in full swing on Independence Day.
“It’s July Fourth and I’m just trying to show that I love America. I love it because it’s obviously the most awesome country,” Andrew Circle told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.
Beachgoers were also trying out the state park’s new zip-line course and water activities at the Wild Play Adventure Area.
A fireworks show will kick off at Jones Beach Thursday at 9:30 p.m.