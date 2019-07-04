



Police on Long Island have arrested the man they say threw a kitten from a moving vehicle, killing the small animal.

Hector Herrera Castillo was taken in custody Thursday after police received a call from another driver around 8 a.m., saying the 43-year-old had just thrown the cat from the car near Spinney Road in Flanders.

The Southampton Town Police Department said officers were able to track down Castillo’s car and arrest him. The kitten was also found dead on the Suffolk County road.

Authorities added that the animal did belonged to the 43-year-old.

Castillo has been charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a crime that could carry up to two years in jail.

He is currently being held by police on the Fourth of July and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

This disturbing incident comes just days after two other deranged cat-throwing incidents in Deer Park, New York and Toms River, New Jersey.

Police are still looking for the drivers in both of those acts of cruelty.