Here's What To Do In New York City This WeekLooking for something to do this week? From a jazz orchestra show to a Fourth of July party, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Passport To Flushing Offering Deals To Great Eats In QueensThe week-long promotion offers special discounts to some of the best local restaurants, cultural venues and retailers in Flushing, Queens.

Furry Friend Finder: Bernard & Ralph Searching For Their Forever HomesBernard is a 10-year-old, 16-pound poodle mix, and Ralph is a 2-year-old, 35-pound Basenji mix.

How To Keep Your Pet Safe On The Fourth Of JulyWhether you're hosting a backyard party or traveling with your four-legged friend this holiday, there's lots of ways to keep them safe.

Can't-Miss Music Events In New York City This WeekendFrom a family-friendly "silent disco" to a dance party on the Brooklyn Bridge, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar.

Pop-Up Planetarium Lets Visitors Interact With Out-Of-This World DiscoveriesThere’s a new attraction for space lovers both young and young at heart in Chelsea. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock takes us inside the pop-up planetarium.