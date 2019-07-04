Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Thursday morning and Happy Fourth of July! Our warm summer pattern continues today, with humidity levels a bit lower than yesterday. Expect bright skies and temps in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon…BBQs, pool parties, and beach plans look perfect!
Tonight will be great for fireworks viewing as well, with mainly clear skies and balmy temps in the upper 70s, dropping to the low 70s. Looks like we luck out big time this year!
Tomorrow will be a bit more humid with a 30% risk of showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the afternoon and in the evening. The risk jumps on Saturday, which is looking like a hot, humid, stormy day.