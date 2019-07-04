



Police in Connecticut are vowing to continue their search for missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos

The 50-year-old mother of five disappeared on May 24 after dropping her kids off at school.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. They were allegedly seen on surveillance video throwing away trash bags that later tested positive for Jennifer Dulos’s blood.

“Everyone who’s involved in this investigation, their last thought is Jennifer and their first thought in the morning is Jennifer,” New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said Wednesday. “I’m certain that we’re not going to rest until we find Jennifer, and that everyone responsible for her disappearance will be brought to justice. I’m confident in that.”

Fotis Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

He broke his silence last week, saying, “I just want to tell my children that they’re constantly on my mind, and that I love them and I miss them very much.”

The couple’s five children are in the care of their maternal grandmother.

Fotis Dulos’s attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters they believe the disappearance may have been a case of “revenge suicide.”

Meanwhile, Troconis requested a restraining order to prevent Fotis Dulos and Pattis from contacting her as the investigation continues.

The New Canaan Police Department set up a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, where the public can submit tips.