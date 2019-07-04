4th Of JulyWhere To Watch Fireworks, Street Closures & More
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Big cities aren’t the only places with big celebrations this Fourth of July.

On the most patriotic day of the year, there are few places more American than Main Street in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

“It’s a nice place, awesome parade, great place to be,” Canyon Grosso-Siebecker said.

Grosso-Siebecker and his mom make the drive down every year from Massachusetts to see a sight they say they can only see there.

The annual Ridgewood Fourth of July parade. (Credit: CBS2)

“There is no parade like the Ridgewood parade and I didn’t know when I was growing up, so I have to take my kid to the Ridgewood parade because there is nothing like it,” July Siebecker said.

“Why do you keep coming back?” CBS2’s Christina Fan asked local Jim Griffith.

“Because of the joy and pride.”

It’s in these small towns, where you’ll find the longest lasting traditions.

In Mount Vernon, history buffs come to hear the Declaration of Independence read out loud every year. It’s where the foundation of the Bill of Rights was laid.

All across the Tri-state, families are celebrating in different ways, but they say to get a true taste of Independence Day, there’s nothing quite like a family barbecue.

“We have a lot of games, my other granddaughter is coming with all the games the kids are playing. It’ll be a good day,” Dorothy McKinney said.

For these families, a successful Fourth of July is not about flashy floats or the glitz and glamour of fireworks.

“Just a gathering, because I don’t see these people every day,” Henry McKinley explained.

It’s about continuing traditions as simple as spending time together.

Ridgewood is also home to a large fireworks show at 9 p.m.

