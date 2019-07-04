



Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint last week in Upper Manhattan.

The 43-year-old victim was on his way home around 11:30 p.m. on June 19 when two men came up from behind on Amsterdam Avenue between West 158th and 159th streets in Washington Heights.

Police said one suspect punched the man in the face while the other pulled out a knife and said, “Don’t say anything or I’ll stick you.”

They allegedly stole his wallet, containing $500, and his cellphone.

Police said the suspects took off heading north on Amsterdam Avenue. As they were leaving, they threw the cellphone on the ground, causing it to break.

The victim refused medical attention.

Police said the suspects are 6 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. The first was seen wearing a black do-rag, blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white sneakers. The second had on a black do-rag, black T-shirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.