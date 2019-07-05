Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After more than six decades, a cultural touchstone is vanishing from newsstands.
MAD Magazine announced it’s halting the publication of new content.
The revered satirical publication was founded in 1952 as a comic book.
It switched to a magazine format three years later.
The August issue will reportedly be the last one on newsstands.
After that, issues will be available only at comic book store and through subscriptions.
But MAD Magazine will reportedly publish it’s end-of-year special, books and special collections.