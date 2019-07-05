



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity is back up though, so it’ll feel more like the low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be developing today, and while NYC is not out of the woods, the best risk of seeing one is west of the city.

The first half of the weekend brings a much better chance of afternoon and evening storms, a few of which could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threat. Its very humid on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s.

By Sunday, the front pushes offshore. We’ll likely start the day with a good amount of clouds and even a leftover shower. But the afternoon looks much drier with humidity levels dropping.

Have a great weekend!