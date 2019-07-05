SEA BRIGHT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In June, first responders rescued a man whose boat ran ashore on a beach in New Jersey, but more than two weeks later, the boat is still stuck in the same spot.

The man was traveling from Maryland, sailing back to Brooklyn, around 12:40 a.m. on June 19 when his boat ended up on the beach in the north end of Sea Bright.

CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reports the owner came back the next day and tried to push his boat back out to sea during high tide to no avail. He has since abandoned the boat.

Abandoned Beached Sailboat Causing Headache For NJ Officials An abandoned sailboat that ran aground in June 2019 caused a major headache for Sea Bright officials. (Credit: CBS2)

“A 30-foot sail vessel struck the beach due to the fog conditions that night and has been sitting on our beach since then,” Sea Bright Police Sgt. Richard Huegel said. “He completely gave up all his rights. He did not have any type of insurance on it.”

“I boarded for a second time and attempted to get him off and he didn’t want to, so it was a long process to … it was a long negotiation to get him off,” first responder Robert Hemphill said.

Officials are calling the boat a major headache. Because the owner abandoned the boat, it’s now the responsibility of Sea Bright to remove it at an expensive price.

The police chief says they have contracted someone and they hope to have it removed by Monday.