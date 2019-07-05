Comments
ANDOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane landed in a lake at a state park in New Jersey Friday afternoon.
It happened at around 1 p.m. in Kittatinny State Park in Andover.
The plane took off from Harrisburg, Pa. and went into Lake Aeroflex after running off the end of a runway at Aeroflex-Andover Airport.
All four occupants of the Cessna C172 got out alive, according to Andover Police.
The plane is registered to a flying club in Morristown.
The FAA says it will investigate the incident.