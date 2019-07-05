CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ANDOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane landed in a lake at a state park in New Jersey Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in Kittatinny State Park in Andover.

Four people were rescued after a small plane landed in Lake Aeroflex in Andover, N.J. on July 5, 2019. (credit: Matthew Putts)

The plane took off from Harrisburg, Pa. and went into Lake Aeroflex after running off the end of a runway at Aeroflex-Andover Airport.

All four occupants of the Cessna C172 got out alive, according to Andover Police.

The plane is registered to a flying club in Morristown.

The FAA says it will investigate the incident.

