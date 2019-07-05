



— There’s nothing quite like enjoying a drink with some friends on a rooftop during the summer, so Time Out New York has rated the best rooftops in New York City.

Writer Will Gleason stopped by to tell CBSN New York’s Ali Bauman about the winners.

Broken Shaker at the Freehand Hotel in the Flatiron District was named the best rooftop bar for happy hour.

“It’s a reverse happy hour, so it lasts from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., and you can get cocktails, wine, punch for only about $7, so it’s an amazing deal,” Gleason said.

Lemon’s, a pop-up restaurant at Williamsburg’s Wythe Hotel, is the best rooftop spot for dining.

Cantor’s Rooftop Garden Bar at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side offers the best views for taking selfies.

“They have a sculptural installation every summer. This summer, it’s a work called ParaPivot that’s this really interesting immersive celestial work with floating planets,” Gleason said. “And the great thing about this bar is that you not only get the skyline views, but, of course, it’s at the Met, it’s in Central Park, so you can get amazing shots of the park and the city and some great cocktails with popsicles, which are great for Instagram as well.”

The Williamsburg Hotel is the best place for rooftop swimming, although there is a $100 food and beverage minimum for the public.

“It’s a long pool, a lot of room, and what really makes this pool stand out is that it’s right on the East River, so you have spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline while you’re laying out and getting some sun,” Gleason said.

Time Out New York also wanted to highlight a more unusual rooftop offering in the city.

Rooftop Reds in the Brooklyn Navy Yard is the city’s first rooftop vineyard.

“It’s a full working vineyard, so you can take a tour, you can do tastings, and what’s really exciting about this place is that it also offers amazing events. They have an outdoor film screening in the vineyard. They have yoga and a lot of live events and tastings, so there’s a lot happening there,” Gleason said.