YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suspects fleeing from police crashed into several trees in Yorktown, New York, late Wednesday night, sending one tree crashing onto an officer’s car.

Around 11 p.m., Westchester County patrol officers learned a Honda Odyssey with stolen license plates was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

An officer saw the vehicle traveling northbound at Pines Bridges Road in New Castle and tried to stop it, but police say the driver kept going, traveling up to 100 mph, and turned off his headlights.

The fleeing driver exited the parkway at Underhill Avenue, but lost control near the bottom of the exit ramp and crashed into several trees before coming to a stop.

As a county police officer pulled up, one of the trees came crashing down onto his patrol car, shattering the windshield.

The officer, who was still in the vehicle at the time, was not injured.

Two Brooklyn men, 47-year-old Francisco Torres and 47-year-old Luis Ramos, were arrested.

Torres, who was behind the wheel, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Ramos was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and false impersonation for giving officers a false name following his arrest.