SOUND BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police said a Sound Beach man had sex with an underage girl that he met online.
Police arrested Thomas Hinrichs at around 4 p.m. on July 4. They said he had sex with the underage girl earlier this year.
Police said Hinrichs, 33, established contact with the girl via social media.
The victim’s age was not disclosed.
Hinrichs faces rape and criminal sex act charges.
He was set to appear in court Friday.
Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to call them (631) 854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.