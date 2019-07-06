CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a bear sighting in Rockland County and authorities say it’s on the hunt for a snack.

The large black bear was caught roaming around in West Nyack.

An off-duty police officer spotted it near Buttermilk Falls Trail Friday morning.

Eventually, the curious creature wandered through the neighborhood and checked out a backyard chicken coop.

Residents are being warned to steer clear because it’s probably on the prowl for food. The bear reportedly did “some damage” to the resident’s coop.

