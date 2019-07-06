NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials say they have new information on a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas imported from Mexico.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says evidence indicates Cavi-brand whole, fresh papayas are a likely source of the outbreak.
Cavi papayas are distributed by Agroson’s LLC.
Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell Cavi papayas, and consumers are urged not to eat them. Anyone who had Cavi papayas should wash and sanitize the places they were stored, such as countertops, refrigerator drawers or shelves.
A total of 71 people from eight states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Uganda since January. Twenty-seven people have been hospitalized. No one has died.
Of those infected, 27 were in New York, 18 were in New Jersey and 14 were in Connecticut.
Symptoms of salmonella usually appear 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.
