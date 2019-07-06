



— A suspected serial bank robber is wanted for questioning in seven robberies and attempted robberies in Manhattan over the past two weeks.

The incidents happened over the course of 12 days. Police say in all seven incidents, the suspect passed a note demanding money to the teller.

At 10:35 a.m. on June 22, the suspect stole $7,600 from a Chase Bank located at 405 Lexington Ave.

On June 24, the suspect stole $1,000 from a Chase Bank located at 277 Park Ave. at 8:40 a.m., then stole $1,000 from a Chase Bank located at 126 East 86th St. at 9:10 a.m.

On July 1, the suspect tried to rob a Chase Bank at 355 Lexington Ave. at 10:05 a.m., but did not get away with any money. Then, at 3 p.m., he tried to rob the Chase Bank at 156 Second Ave., but again, he did not get away with any money.

Just after noon on July 3, he tried to rob the Citibank at 1 Park Ave., but he did not get any money. Then, around 1:30 p.m., he stole $1,000 from the Chase Bank at 839 Ninth Ave.

It’s unclear if the suspect had any weapons in any of the seven incidents.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports the man police are looking to question, 38-year-old Cornell Neilly, was convicted of robbing at least four banks back in 2012.

Neilly was caught back then after his 14th heist. Police say he even pulled off three heists in one day before being arrested. He was released from prison in January and has been on parole ever since.

Police say in some of those 2012 robberies, Neilly would threaten a weapon, but he never actually showed one. At one point, he was one of the NYPD’s most wanted.

Neilly is described as a black male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Neilly’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.