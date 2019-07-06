LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NBA Summer League game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed because of a second major earthquake centered in the Southern California area.

Preliminary estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey say a 7.1 magnitude quake hit in Southern California on Friday night, and it was felt all the way in Las Vegas where Friday night’s game was being held. The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center was swaying, and officials elected to delay the game and have the teams leave the floor while gauging if it was safe to continue.

Games in UNLV’s other gym, the Cox Pavilion, could continue because that gym lacks an overhead scoreboard.

New Orleans led New York 80-74 with 7:53 remaining. Many fans began leaving just as the quake hit, and more departed when the delay was announced. The NBA says it is working to determine if the game will continue Saturday.

