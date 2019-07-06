WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island landlord is accused of attacking her tenant late Friday night.
The incident started just before 11:30 p.m. in Wantagh.
Officers were sent to Hunt Road for a report of an assault and spoke to a 30-year-old woman at the scene.
The woman said her landlord, 43-year-old Natalie Lapolosa, had grabbed her from behind, wrapped a bungee cord around her neck and punched her repeatedly in the head and face. Lapolosa then allegedly ran away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say a short time later, officers were sent back to the same location for another report of a disturbance involving a landlord and a tenant. That victim told the officers Lapolosa had returned, threatened her and was refusing to leave the residence.
Lapolosa eventually came out of the residence and was placed under arrest without incident.
She’s being charged with assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.