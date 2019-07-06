



A couple days after the Yankees lobbied hard to have Gleyber Torres go to the All-Star Game , New York fans got an extra surprise as one of the team’s most consistent starters was added to the AL roster.

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has been named to Tuesday’s All-Star Game; replacing Toronto’s Marcus Stroman who has a strained pectoral muscle.

Tanaka was selected for the 2014 AL team but didn’t pitch because of a right elbow injury.

“It will be a great thing if I can actually pitch in the game,” Tanaka said through a translator. “When you look at your baseball career, it would be something that I can be proud of.”

A smiling Tanaka said he was surprised by the announcement.

“Everything happened so fast,” Tanaka said. “Obviously I’m very happy. This time around I get to actually go there and be part of the celebration.”

Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts. His signature moment of the first half came on June 17 against the Rays, when the big game pitcher delivered a two-hit shutout against New York’s division rivals.

Stroman, who has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors to the Yankees, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to the strained left pectoral.

Vázquez, who entered Saturday with 19 saves, becomes an All-Star for the second straight season.

Torres, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Minnesota right-hander José Berríos were previously added as injury replacements.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)