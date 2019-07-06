By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s been a steamy and stormy Saturday, as all of the heat and humidity have sparked off widely scattered thunderstorms. Expect the risk for torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds to continue through the evening. Things will quiet down overnight with the stronger storms ending, but with some leftover showers and temps in the low 70s.
A few early morning drops tomorrow will give way to brighter skies by the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with temps in the lower 80s, but the humidity will fall through the day making for a considerably more comfortable afternoon. Overall tomorrow looks like the better of these two weekend days.
Expect a beautiful start to the work week ahead with temps in the low 80s along with bright skies and low humidity!