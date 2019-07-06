CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A steamy and cloudy start to the weekend as few pieces of frontal energy invade the area. Storms will be popping and training with heavy rain in the afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

There is a slight risk for severe weather as far as gusty winds are concerned. There is a flood risk this afternoon for any storm the continues to rain itself out over one area, will have some heavy rain to contend with.

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday is a much better day with humidity dropping and temps leveling off in the mid 80s. Expect a nice Monday too.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s