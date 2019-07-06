Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A steamy and cloudy start to the weekend as few pieces of frontal energy invade the area. Storms will be popping and training with heavy rain in the afternoon.
There is a slight risk for severe weather as far as gusty winds are concerned. There is a flood risk this afternoon for any storm the continues to rain itself out over one area, will have some heavy rain to contend with.
Sunday is a much better day with humidity dropping and temps leveling off in the mid 80s. Expect a nice Monday too.