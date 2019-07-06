



— A man is accused of stabbing and robbing someone in Newark on Monday.

The Newark Public Safety says an arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Elamin Muhammad.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Evergreen Avenue near Frelinghuysen Avenue.

Muhammad allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach then stole his personal property.

Officials did not say what Muhammad stole. The victim was taken to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Muhammad is facing multiple charges, including robbery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone who sees Muhammad or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Newark Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867. All Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made online at newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division app.