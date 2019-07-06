OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey, early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. on Englishtown Road near West Greystone Road.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says the driver of an Acura vehicle crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

Two female passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ identities have not been released, but authorities say one victim was 17 years old. It is not clear if both passengers were in the same vehicle.

The male drivers of the two vehicles were taken to a local hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Old Bridge Police Officer Steven Connolly at (732) 721-5600 or Det. Jonathan Berman, with the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office, at (732) 745-4328.