NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man was fatally shot near his home late Friday night.

Police say officers were sent to 229th Street between 144th Avenue and Edgewood Avenue around 11:15 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 37-year-old Dwayne Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen and arm.

Smith was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Police believe Smith was targeted, but the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

