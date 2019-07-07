



— Cool off from the summer heat with delicious smoothies that also help your body get the nutrients it needs.

Nutritional therapist and cookbook author Amy Ruth Finegold stopped by with some easy and quick recipes that you can have for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

First, the green piña colada, which consists of frozen pineapple, spinach, hemp hearts and coconut cream with almond milk. You can also replace the coconut cream with a full-fat yogurt.

To make the blueberry superfood smoothie, combine seasonal blueberries, avocado, protein powder and almond milk.

For the chocolate almond smoothie, mix cacao powder, banana, almond butter, almond milk, chia seeds and maca powder.

“Really what you want to have is your fats and your proteins in the smoothie so you’re not just loading up on fruit,” Finegold said.

She also suggests making “smoothie packs” to simplify the process. Put all of your ingredients in a bag the night before you plan to make the smoothie.