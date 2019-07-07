Comments
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen stunned the crowd in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with a surprise performance Saturday.
“The Boss” jammed on his guitar at the Stone Pony summer stage.
He joined singer Garry Tallent for a rendition of “Dirty Rotten Shame,” a track from Tallent’s new solo record.
Tallent is also the bass player for Springsteen’s E Street Band.
The Stone Pony is one of New Jersey’s best known music venues and famously helped launch Springsteen’s career.