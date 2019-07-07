CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen stunned the crowd in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with a surprise performance Saturday.

“The Boss” jammed on his guitar at the Stone Pony summer stage.

He joined singer Garry Tallent for a rendition of “Dirty Rotten Shame,” a track from Tallent’s new solo record.

Tallent is also the bass player for Springsteen’s E Street Band.

The Stone Pony is one of New Jersey’s best known music venues and famously helped launch Springsteen’s career.

