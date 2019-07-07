CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person died early Sunday morning after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Rockland County.

Officers were sent to Route 304 and Germonds Road in Clarkstown around 1 a.m. for a report of a serious two-car accident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the female driver of one vehicle was in serious condition.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Michael Mercado, of West Haverstraw, was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe the female driver was traveling east on Germonds Road and Mercado was driving south on Route 304. Mercado allegedly drove through a red light, causing the crash.

Mercado is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, DWI, refusal to submit to breath test and passed steady red light.

Route 304 was closed for eight hours while police investigated.