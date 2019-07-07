Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When it’s pushing 90 degrees, the last thing you probably want to do is turn on your stove or oven.
David Burke, executive chef at David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side, has some ideas for light, fresh dishes you can enjoy this summer no matter how hot it gets outside.
“With summer cool foods, you want a little bit of spice. Spice makes you sweat a little and it actually cools you off,” Burke said.
One dish is broccoli guacamole, which uses broccoli or beef jerky instead of chips as a “scooper.”
Broccoli Guacamole
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe avocados, diced
- 3/4 cup of raw broccoli pieces (no stems), finely chopped
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1/4 cup red onion, minced
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- Handful of fresh coriander (cilantro), chopped
- Salt
Some of Burke’s other ideas include tuna carpaccio, gazpacho with a crab taco, fresh fruit and sorbet with blueberry mint jasmine tea syrup, burrata with asparagus, and watermelon tomato salad with prosciutto.
For more, visit Burke’s website: chefdavidburke.com.