



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Jack and Blondie.

Jack is a 4-month-old, 5-pound Yorkie puppy. Jack is super sweet and playful. If you have lots of time, energy and a good regular schedule to exercise and raise a puppy, this little guy is the one for you. He is not housebroken yet.

Blondie is an 11-month-old, 44-pound, deaf Boxer-mix puppy. Blondie was found outside tied up to a lamp post with a note that said to please give her a good home. The good Samaritan who found her already had two dogs and four cats and his landlord said he could not keep her. Blondie has a very sweet, loving nature. She loves dogs, cats and children, and she is housebroken.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Mia, an 11-year-old Westie who is on medication for Cushing’s Disease, has been adopted by Margaret-Ann. Margaret-Ann had a dear sweet Westie like Mia who passed away. When Margaret-Ann saw Mia, she fell in love and now they are happy together, living on the Upper East Side.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.