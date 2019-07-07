NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a taxi in Harlem on Sunday.

Another driver was also hurt.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge they heard a loud noise like an explosion and then saw a man fly in the air and land on a parked car. They said the man appeared to be walking with a cane.

The two other cars involved in the disturbing crash were towed away Sunday evening, but debris could still be seen on the street, which was reopened to traffic.

Police said a 71-year-old livery cab driver was heading south on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near 128th Street at around 1 p.m. when the 64-year-old man was fatally struck. A second vehicle was also hit. Its 27-year-old driver was injured, police said.

Residents said they often saw the man who was killed working in the area, sweeping the street.

“You heard the screeching. You heard like a boom, sounded like a bomb,” Quanisha Berry said. “We just seen something black just go all the way high. It obviously was a man and he landed on the car. There was a bit of blood. It was really scary.”

“I didn’t get to see who was driving. None of that. I just saw the guy flipped over on top of the white car. I was shocked, couldn’t believe it,” resident Abdel Aldoise added.

People who live in the area said this is a very busy intersection that they often consider dangerous. They said they have been asking the city for a speed bump. Police said the livery driver remained on scene and was later taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made yet.