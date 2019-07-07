NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark woman is accused of stabbing two police officers early Thursday morning.

Officers were sent to a home in Newark’s Central Ward area around 1:20 a.m. for a report of an emotionally disturbed person who had been acting violently and irrationally.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, whose identity has not been released, sitting outside a home. Police say she began threatening the officers and yelling obscenities at them.

The officers called an ambulance, but before it arrived, the woman attempted to leave.

When the officers tried to stop her, the woman allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one officer in the forearm and stabbed the other officer in the leg.

The woman was arrested without further incident and was taken to a local hospital for crisis evaluation. She is facing aggravated assault and weapons possession charges.

Both officers were also taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The incident was captured on the officers’ body cameras.