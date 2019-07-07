CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police-involved shooting rocked a section of the Bronx on Sunday.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 44th Precinct encountered a man in his 50s armed with a firearm near the corner of West 166th Street and Summit Avenue in the Highbridge section of the borough.

Police said officers discharged an unknown number of shots, striking the suspect, who was then rushed to Lincoln Hospital in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

