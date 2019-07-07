CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will celebrate the United States women’s national soccer team’s fourth World Cup win with a ticker-tape parade.

The event will kick off Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Canyon of Heroes.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final Sunday.

RECAP: US Beats Netherlands To Win Fourth Women’s World Cup Title

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted after the team’s victory, saying, “You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions.”

Further details about the parade have not yet been released.

