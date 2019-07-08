CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was stabbed outside a Brooklyn grocery store on Monday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the Whole Foods parking lot at the corner of Third Street and Third Avenue in Gowanus.

Police say the female victim was stabbed in the chest during an attempted robbery.

Cell phone video shows a man standing with his gun drawn while another person is lying on the ground. Witnesses say a retired police officer helped take down a suspect, who is now in custody.

The victim is expected to survive.

