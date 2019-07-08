CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Thirty animals were found living in deplorable conditions at a Long Island home Sunday.
The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says firefighters were sent to a home on Holbrook Road in Centereach after fumes apparently set off a fire alarm.
When they arrived, they found 10 dogs, including beagles and chihuahuas, and 20 cats living in deplorable conditions. The SPCA was then called.
All of the animals were surrendered and taken to the Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter to be checked out.
The SPCA says the house was covered with feces and urine and “the odor was overwhelming.” The Town of Brookhaven attorney’s office condemned the house.
Kathy V. Fortis, 56, and Henry Fortis, 56, have both been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.