NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Korean music, fashion, and fun were all on display as a weekend dedicated to K-pop and its other influences wrapped up at KCON NYC on Sunday.
K-pop fever was so big the event had to be held at the Javits Center and at Madison Square Garden.
KCON started in California seven years ago.
Fans say it’s both fun, and educational.
“I’ve been coming to this one specifically since 2015 when it first opened up in Newark,” said Kassim Mounire. “It’s always hype, you get to wait for the lineup announcement, there’s always a live stream. It’s really really exciting.
“I can better understand the Korean culture through personal experience and not TV screens,” he said.
In addition to K-pop music, the festival also features workshops like how to start your own YouTube channel.