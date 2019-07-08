KCON NYC 2019 Fans Pack Javits Center, MSG For Weekend Celebration Of K-PopKorean music, fashion, and fun were all on display as a weekend dedicated to K-pop and its other influences wrapped up at KCON NYC on Sunday.

Furry Friend Finder: Jack & Blondie Searching For Their Forever HomesJack is a 4-month-old, 5-pound Yorkie puppy, and Blondie is an 11-month-old, 44-pound, deaf Boxer-mix puppy.

Time Out New York Picks NYC's Best Rooftop BarsTime Out New York writer Will Gleason stopped by to talk about the city's best rooftop offerings.

Here's What To Do In New York City This WeekLooking for something to do this week? From a jazz orchestra show to a Fourth of July party, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Passport To Flushing Offering Deals To Great Eats In QueensThe week-long promotion offers special discounts to some of the best local restaurants, cultural venues and retailers in Flushing, Queens.

Furry Friend Finder: Bernard & Ralph Searching For Their Forever HomesBernard is a 10-year-old, 16-pound poodle mix, and Ralph is a 2-year-old, 35-pound Basenji mix.