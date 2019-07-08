Comments
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Metro-North is restoring full service Monday on its New Haven main line.
Commuters can expect a normal schedule during the morning and evening rush.
Three of the five tracks were out of service for nine days as they were being rebuilt.
For people traveling on the New Canaan line, train service will resume during peak travel, with buses during off-peak.
The changes are all part of a Connecticut Department of Transportation project to rebuild the Atlantic Street Bridge in downtown Stamford.