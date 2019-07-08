CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Some morning rain will give way to sunshine this afternoon. And unlike the last few days, we’ll see temperatures falling a little short of normal with highs only around 80 degrees.

Tonight’s looking quite nice with mostly clear skies. Expect temperatures to fall to around 70°.

Sunshine dominates tomorrow thanks to higher pressure. It will be warmer, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As for Wednesday, it will be a little hotter with lots of sunshine and moderate humidity levels.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s