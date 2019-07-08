Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Some morning rain will give way to sunshine this afternoon. And unlike the last few days, we’ll see temperatures falling a little short of normal with highs only around 80 degrees.
Tonight’s looking quite nice with mostly clear skies. Expect temperatures to fall to around 70°.
Sunshine dominates tomorrow thanks to higher pressure. It will be warmer, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
As for Wednesday, it will be a little hotter with lots of sunshine and moderate humidity levels.